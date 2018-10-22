Today is Tuesday, Oct. 23, the 296th day of 2018. There are 69 days left in the year.
In 1707, the first Parliament of Great Britain, created by the Acts of Union between England and Scotland, held its first meeting.
In 1915, tens of thousands of women paraded up Fifth Avenue in New York City, demanding the right to vote.
In 1942, during World War II, Britain launched a major offensive against Axis forces at El Alamein (el ah-lah-MAYN') in Egypt, resulting in an Allied victory.
In 1944, the World War II Battle of Leyte (LAY'-tee) Gulf began, resulting in a major Allied victory against Japanese forces.
In 1956, a student-sparked revolt against Hungary's Communist rule began; as the revolution spread, Soviet forces started entering the country, and the uprising was put down within weeks.
In 1958, Boris Pasternak was named winner of the Nobel Prize in literature. (However, Soviet authorities pressured Pasternak into relinquishing the award.)
In 1973, President Richard Nixon agreed to turn over White House tape recordings subpoenaed by the Watergate special prosecutor to Judge John J. Sirica.
In 1983, 241 U.S. service members, most of them Marines, were killed in a suicide truck-bombing at Beirut International Airport in Lebanon; a near-simultaneous attack on French forces killed 58 paratroopers.
In 1987, the U.S. Senate rejected, 58-42, the Supreme Court nomination of Robert H. Bork.
In 1991, Cambodia's warring factions and representatives of 18 other nations signed a peace treaty in Paris.
In 1995, a jury in Houston convicted Yolanda Saldivar of murdering Tejano singing star Selena. (Saldivar is serving a life prison sentence.)
In 2001, the nation's anthrax scare hit the White House with the discovery of a small concentration of spores at an offsite mail processing center.
In 2006, former Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling was sentenced by a federal judge in Houston to 24 years, four months for his role in the company's collapse. Eventually 10 years was cut off Skilling's prison sentence, and he was released to a halfway house in Aug. 2018.
Birthdays
Soccer great Pele is 78. Country singer Dwight Yoakam is 62. Parodist "Weird Al" Yankovic is 59. Actor Ryan Reynolds is 42. Rock singer Matthew Shultz (Cage the Elephant) is 35. TV personality Meghan McCain ("The View") is 34.Rhythm-and-blues singer Miguel is 33. Actress Masiela Lusha is 33. Actress Emilia Clarke is 32. Actress Briana Evigan is 32. Actress Inbar Lavi is 32. Actress Jessica Stroup is 32. Neo-soul musician Allen Branstetter (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 28. Actress Taylor Spreitler is 25. Actress Amandla Stenberg is 20.