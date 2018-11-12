Today is Tuesday, Nov. 13, the 317th day of 2018. There are 48 days left in the year.
In 1775, during the American Revolution, the Continental Army captured Montreal.
In 1789, Benjamin Franklin wrote in a letter to a friend, Jean-Baptiste Leroy: “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”
In 1909, 259 men and boys were killed when fire erupted inside a coal mine in Cherry, Illinois.
In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a measure lowering the minimum draft age from 21 to 18.
In 1956, the Supreme Court struck down laws calling for racial segregation on public buses.
In 1969, speaking in Des Moines, Iowa, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew accused network television news departments of bias and distortion, and urged viewers to lodge complaints.
In 1974, Karen Silkwood, a 28-year-old technician and union activist at the Kerr-McGee Cimarron plutonium plant near Crescent, Oklahoma, died in a car crash while on her way to meet a reporter.
In 1982, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
In 1985, some 23,000 residents of Armero, Colombia, died when a volcanic mudslide buried the city.
In 1994, Sweden voted in a non-binding referendum to join the European Union, which it did the following year.
In 2000, lawyers for George W. Bush failed to win a court order barring manual recounts of ballots in Florida. Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris announced she would end the recounting at 5 p.m. Eastern time the next day — prompting an immediate appeal by lawyers for Al Gore.
In 2001, President George W. Bush approved the use of a special military tribunal that could put accused terrorists on trial faster and in greater secrecy than an ordinary criminal court. President Bush and Russian President Vladimir Putin met at the White House, where they pledged to slash Cold War-era nuclear arsenals by two-thirds.
In 2015, Islamic State militants carried out a set of coordinated attacks in Paris on the national stadium, restaurants and streets, and a crowded concert hall, killing 130 people in the worst attack on French soil since World War II.
Birthdays
Actress-comedian Whoopi Goldberg is 63. Former NFL quarterback and College Football Hall of Famer Vinny Testaverde is 55. Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is 51. Actor Gerard Butler is 49.
Actor Jordan Bridges is 45. Actress Aisha Hinds is 43. Rock musician Nikolai Fraiture is 40. Actress Monique Coleman is 38. Actor Rahul Kohli is 33. Actor Devon Bostick is 27.