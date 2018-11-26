Today in History
By The Associated Press
Today is Tuesday, Nov. 27, the 331st day of 2018. There are 34 days left in the year.
In 1901, the U.S. Army War College was established in Washington, D.C.
In 1910, New York's Pennsylvania Station officially opened.
In 1924, Macy's first Thanksgiving Day parade — billed as a "Christmas Parade" — took place in New York.
In 1942, during World War II, the Vichy French navy scuttled its ships and submarines in Toulon (too-LOHN') to keep them out of the hands of German troops.
In 1945, General George C. Marshall was named special U.S. envoy to China by President Harry S. Truman to try to end hostilities between the Nationalists and the Communists.
In 1962, the first Boeing 727 was rolled out at the company's Renton Plant.
In 1967, the Beatles album "Magical Mystery Tour" was released in the United States by Capitol Records.
In 1973, the Senate voted 92-3 to confirm Gerald R. Ford as vice president, succeeding Spiro T. Agnew, who'd resigned.
In 1978, San Francisco Mayor George Moscone (mahs-KOH'-nee) and City Supervisor Harvey Milk, a gay-rights activist, were shot to death inside City Hall by former supervisor Dan White. (White served five years for manslaughter; he committed suicide in Oct. 1985.)
In 1989, a bomb blamed on drug traffickers destroyed a Colombian Avianca Boeing 727, killing all 107 people on board and three people on the ground.
In 1999, Northern Ireland's biggest party, the Ulster Unionists, cleared the way for the speedy formation of an unprecedented Protestant-Catholic administration.
In 2000, a day after George W. Bush was certified the winner of Florida's presidential vote, Al Gore laid out his case for letting the courts settle the nation's long-count election.
In 2005, doctors in France performed the world's first partial face transplant on a woman disfigured by a dog bite; Isabelle Dinoire received the lips, nose and chin of a brain-dead woman in a 15-hour operation.
Birthdays
TV host Bill Nye ("Bill Nye, the Science Guy") is 63. Caroline Kennedy is 61. Actress Robin Givens is 54. Actor Michael Vartan is 50. Rapper Skoob (DAS EFX) is 48. Actor Kirk Acevedo is 47. Rapper Twista is 46. Actor Jaleel White is 42. Actor Arjay Smith is 35. Actress Alison Pill is 33. Actress Lashana Lynch (TV: "Still Star-Crossed") is 31. Actress-singer Aubrey Peeples is 25.