ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Miss America may be leaving Atlantic City again.
The Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News and the Press of Atlantic City report the Miss America Organization is looking for cities around the country interested in hosting the competition.
The newspapers obtained the group's call for proposals from interested cities via a public records request to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, whose contract with Miss America has expired.
The authority contributed $12 million to the organization over the past three years, but it has not reached a deal on Miss America's funding requests for the 2020 and 2021 pageants.
"We have not responded to that," Matt Doherty, the authority's executive director, said. "They're shopping around for the best opportunities for Miss America."
A request for comment was sent to the Miss America Organization on Tuesday.
The exit is not assured. The Press of Atlantic City obtained an email from a Miss America official to the state agency in which the organization considers the idea of using venues in Atlantic City other than its current one to possibly reduce expenses.
City and state officials have expressed concern that Atlantic City might not be getting enough bang for its buck in sponsoring the pageant.
Under the development authority's previous contract with the pageant, Atlantic City was supposed to receive some benefits that were never delivered, the newspapers reported, including a cut to the city during the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve telecast.
Some advertisers leave Carlson show after immigrant comments
ATLANTA (AP) — Some advertisers say they are leaving conservative host Tucker Carlson's show following his remarks that immigrants could make the U.S. "poorer and dirtier."
It's the latest example of sponsors leaving a Fox News Channel show after controversy, but experts say the flap is likely to blow over. So far, the show's biggest advertisers appear to be sticking with him and his prime-time show, "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
Carlson said last Thursday that there's pressure from "our leaders" to accept immigrants "even if it makes our own country poorer and dirtier and more divided." He added Monday that in the Southwest, "thanks to illegal immigration, huge swaths of the region are covered with garbage and waste that degrade the soil and kill wildlife."
The comments caused a furor on social media. Several advertisers, including the IHOP restaurant chain, personal finance website NerdWallet and Pacific Life insurance, have pulled advertising from the show. (NerdWallet is a content partner of The Associated Press.) SmileDirectClub said it is working with its ad buyers to stop running ads during any political opinion shows.