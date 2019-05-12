In this May 3, 2019, file photo, White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks with reporters outside the White House in Washington. The White House's top economic adviser, Kudlow, acknowledged Sunday, May 12, that U.S. consumers and businesses pay the tariffs that the Trump administration has imposed on billions of dollars of Chinese goods, even as President Trump himself insisted in a tweet, incorrectly, that China pays. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)