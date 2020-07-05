In this Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pose for a photo before participating in a roundtable discussion with Venezuelan exiles, in Miami. While President Donald Trump deals with his high-profile political difficulties in his high-profile ways, his Cabinet heads are fanning out to battleground states in November's presidential vote, trying to assure essential support blocs on all that the Trump administration is doing for them.