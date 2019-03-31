FILE - In this March 28, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Mich. After losing in Congress, Trump is counting on the courts to kill off "Obamacare." But some cases are going against him, and time is not on his side as he tries to score a big win for his re-election campaign. Two federal judges in Washington, D.C., this past week blocked Trump's Medicaid work requirements and small business health plans. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)