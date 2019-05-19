In this May 22, 2019, photo, farmer Tim Bardole plants a field near Perry, Iowa. Donald Trump won the presidency by winning rural America, in part by pledging to use his business savvy and tough negotiating skills to take on China and put an end to trade practices that have hurt farmers for years. While the prolonged fight has been devastating to an already-struggling agriculture industry, there’s little indication Trump is paying a political price. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)