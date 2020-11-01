FILE - In this June 26, 2020, file photo, Aisha Kazman Kammawie, of Ankeny, Iowa, takes the oath of allegiance during a drive-thru naturalization ceremony at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has transformed under President Donald Trump to emphasize fraud detection, enforcement and vetting, which has delayed processing and contributed to severe fiscal problems. Its revamp came as the administration sought to cut legal immigration by making it more dependent on employment skills and wealth tests.