In a Wednesday, May 1, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., left, and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., center, listen as Attorney General William Barr testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, on the Mueller Report. The Democrats who want to be president are swarming California, competing for campaign cash and media attention while courting longtime allies of home-state Sen. Kamala Harris on their rival’s own turf.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)