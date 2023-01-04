Power Outage Vandalism

A Tacoma Power crew works at an electrical substation damaged by vandals early on Christmas morning after cutting a padlock to gain entry according to a crew manager, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 in Graham, Wa. 

 Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP

SEATTLE (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays, and one suspect told authorities they did it so they could break into a business and steal money, U.S. authorities said Tuesday.

Matthew Greenwood, 32, and Jeremy Crahan, 40, both of Puyallup, were arrested Saturday and set to appear in U.S. District Court in Tacoma on Tuesday.


