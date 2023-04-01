Free Lolita

Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami Seaquarium in Miami in 1995.

 Nuri Vallbona/Miami Herald via AP, File

MIAMI (AP) — More than 50 years after the orca known as Lolita was captured for public display, plans are in place to return her from the Miami Seaquarium to her home waters in the Pacific Northwest, where a nearly century-old, endangered killer whale believed to be her mother still swims.

An unlikely coalition involving the theme park’s owner, an animal rights group and an NFL owner-philanthropist announced the agreement during a news conference Thursday.


