WASHINGTON — After months of primaries, campaign events and fundraising pleas, the midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals are finally here.

Republicans are predicting a massive red wave as anxious Democrats defend their narrow majorities in Congress while struggling to overcome pervasive concerns about the economy, crime and President Joe Biden's leadership. Democrats are hoping that a backlash against the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade will save them.


