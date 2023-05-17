Abortion Pill

Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on March 16, 2022. Legal arguments over women's access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion move to a federal appeals court in New Orleans on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in a case challenging a Food and Drug Administration decision made more than two decades ago.

 AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Appellate judges with a history of supporting abortion restrictions heard arguments Wednesday over access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion.

The closely watched case is likely to wind up at the Supreme Court, which already intervened to keep the drug, mifepristone, available while the legal fight winds through the courts.


