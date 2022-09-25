Oregon-Drug Decriminalization

FILE—Vanessa Caudel, a nurse, sits at her work station in the Great Circle treatment center on Feb. 24, 2022, in Salem, Ore., where she provides doses of methadone, which can relieve the "dope sick" symptoms a person in opioid withdrawal experiences. Almost two years after Oregonians voted to decriminalize drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment services, the pioneering effort has been struggling to show progress. 

 AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Two years after Oregon residents voted to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds.

When voters passed the state's pioneering Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act in 2020, the emphasis was on treatment as much as on decriminalizing possession of personal-use amounts of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs.

