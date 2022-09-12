AP Poll Health Care

FILE - A woman, who is on oxygen as she recovers from COVID-19, holds the hand of her husband, who also contracted COVID-19, as he is kept alive with the help of an oxygenation machine at a medical center in Shreveport, La., Aug. 18, 2021. A majority of adults in the U.S. say health care is not handled well in the country. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. 

 AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Emmanuel Obeng-Dankwa is worried about making rent on his New York City apartment, he sometimes holds off on filling his blood pressure medication.

"If there's no money, I prefer to skip the medication to being homeless," said Obeng-Dankwa, a 58-year-old security guard.

