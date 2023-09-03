Obit Jimmy Buffett

In this Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, right, along with members of his Coral Reefer Band including Mac McAnally, center, perform during a concert in Key West, Fla. Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavored song “Margaritaville” and turned that celebration of loafing into an empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, has died, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

 Howard Livingston/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP

It seemed wistfully appropriate, somehow, that news of Jimmy Buffett's death emerged at the beginning of the Labor Day weekend, the demarcation point of every American summer's symbolic end. Because for so many, the 76-year-old Buffett embodied something they held onto ever so tightly as the world grew ever more complex: the promise of an eternal summer of sand, sun, blue salt water and gentle tropical winds.

He was the man whose studied devil-may-care attitude became a lifestyle and a multimillion-dollar business — a connecting filament between the suburbs and the Florida Keys and, beyond them, the Caribbean. From Margaritaville to the unspecified tropical paradise where he just wanted to eat cheeseburgers ("that American creation on which I feed"), he became a life's-a-beach avatar for anyone working for the weekend and hoping to unplug — even in the decades before "unplugging" became a thing.


