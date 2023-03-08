Bourbon Craze

Seven Grand Bar Manager Evan Roth, left, talks to fellow bartender Roland Gonzalez, tasting bourbon at the Seven Grand bar, a whiskey bar downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, March 1, 2023. Seven Grand offers an extensive selection of over 700 different whiskies from around the world, including rare and hard-to-find bottles. Seven Grand is home to the Whiskey Society.

 AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Buttery, smooth, oaky. These are characteristics of the best bourbons, and a growing cult of aficionados is willing to pay hundreds or even thousands of dollars to get their hands on scarce American spirits — and even bend or break laws.

The first challenge is figuring out which liquor stores have these premium bottles on their shelves – and that's where inside knowledge can give bourbon hunters a leg up, and potentially get them into legal trouble.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.