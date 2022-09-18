Biden

President Joe Biden greets people after speaking at the United We Stand Summit in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The summit is aimed at combating a spate of hate-fueled violence in the U.S., as he works to deliver on his campaign pledge to "heal the soul of the nation."

 AP Photo/Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the discovery of top-secret documents at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised and called it "irresponsible."

Biden, who rarely does interviews, spoke to CBS' "60 Minutes" in a segment that aired Sunday. He said that when he heard about classified documents taken from the White House, he wondered how "anyone could be that irresponsible."

