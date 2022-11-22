WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden continued a 75-year tradition Monday and pardoned a pair of Thanksgiving turkeys named after his favorite flavor of ice cream while cracking jokes about his political party's better-than-expected performance in this month's midterm elections.

"The votes are in, they've been counted and verified," Biden said as he welcomed turkeys Chocolate and Chip before hundreds of people gathered on the South Lawn in unseasonably cold weather. "There's no ballot stuffing. There's no fowl play. The only red wave this season's gonna be if German shepherd Commander knocks over the cranberry sauce on our table." Commander is his dog.


