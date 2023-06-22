Biden US India

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraces President Joe Biden during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Washington.

 AP Photo/Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden emphasized the power of democracies on Thursday as he hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, boasting of the collaborations between the two nations on "nearly every human endeavor" while stressing that universal human rights remain vital to the success of both the U.S. and India.

In a news conference Thursday, Biden called the relationship between the U.S. and India "among the most consequential in the world, that is stronger, closer and more dynamic than at any time in history." He underscored how two of the world's most powerful democracies were cooperating on issues such as the climate, health care and space, saying that the U.S-India economic relationship was "booming."


