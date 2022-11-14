Indonesia G20

U.S. President Joe Biden talks to the media during a press conference ahead of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

 Dita Alangkara - staff, AP

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that Democrats still lack the power to codify abortion rights into law despite his party’s stronger-than-expected performance in the midterm elections.

“I don’t think there’s enough votes,” he said at a press conference during the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia.


