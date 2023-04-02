Russia Journalist

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is escorted by officers from the Lefortovsky court to a bus, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, March 30, 2023. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged his Russian counterpart to immediately release Gershkovich, who was detained last week, as well as another imprisoned American, Paul Whelan, the State Department said Sunday, April 2.

 AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged his Russian counterpart, in a rare phone call between the diplomats since the Ukraine war, to immediately release a Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained last week as well as another imprisoned American, Paul Whelan, the State Department said Sunday.

In the call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Blinken conveyed "grave concern" over the Kremlin's detention of journalist Evan Gershkovich on espionage allegations, according to a State Department summary of the call. Blinken called for his immediate release.


