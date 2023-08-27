Obit Bob Barker

Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, waves goodbye as he tapes his final episode of "The Price Is Right," in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 6, 2007. Barker signed off from 35 years on the game show and 50 years in daytime TV in the same low-key, genial fashion that made him one of daytime TV's biggest stars.

 AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

Bob Barker, the enduring, dapper game show host who became a household name over a half century of hosting "Truth or Consequences" and "The Price Is Right," has died. He was 99.

Barker — also a longtime animal rights activist — died Saturday morning at his home in Los Angeles, publicist Roger Neal said.


