Immigration Asylum A Family Journey

Venezuelan asylum-seeker Oriana Marcano feeds her children Adonai, 8-months, and Amaloha, 3, in El Paso, Texas, Friday, May 12, 2023. When the family was lost in Panama's Darien Gap last year, her husband, Luis Lopez, often knelt in the mud to beg God not to abandon them. Now safe in El Paso after fleeing Venezuela and hosted by a Catholic bishop, the family awaits his sister and mother who also fled the country and crossed through the jungle, but with the end of U.S. pandemic-era asylum regulations and new migration rules looming over them.

 AP Photo/Andres Leighton

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Pandemic-era limits on asylum known as Title 42 have been rarely discussed among many of tens of thousands of migrants massed on Mexico's border with the United States.

Their eyes were — and are — fixed instead on a new U.S. government mobile app that grants 1,000 people daily an appointment to cross the border and seek asylum while living in the U.S. With demand far outstripping available slots, the app has been an exercise in frustration for many — and a test of the Biden administration's strategy of coupling new legal paths to entry with severe consequences for those who don't.


