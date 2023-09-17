Climate California Lawsuit

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters outside the California Natural Resources Agency in Sacramento, Calif., on Oct. 7, 2022. The state of California has filed a lawsuit against some of the world's largest oil and gas companies, claiming they deceived the public about the risks of fossil fuels blamed for climate change-related storms and wildfires that caused billions of dollars in damage. Newsom says Exxon Mobil, Shell, Chevron and others have lied about the danger of fossil fuels for years and taxpayers shouldn't have to pay for damages.

 AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The state of California filed a lawsuit against some of the world's largest oil and gas companies, claiming they deceived the public about the risks of fossil fuels now faulted for climate change-related storms and wildfires that caused billions of dollars in damage, officials said Saturday.

The civil lawsuit filed in state Superior Court in San Francisco also seeks creation of a fund — financed by the companies — to pay for recovery efforts following devastating storms and fires. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement the companies named in the lawsuit — Exxon Mobil, Shell, Chevron, ConocoPhillips and BP — should be held accountable.


