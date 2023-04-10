California Storms Farming Bees

Beekeeper Gene Brandi tends to his hives at a cherry tree orchard in San Juan Bautista, Calif., Thursday, April 6, 2023.

 AP Photo/Terry Chea

During California’s prolonged, wet winter, beekeeper Gene Brandi said he had to spend twice as much money on a sugary syrup to feed his honeybees and keep them alive.

That’s because the bees sent to pollinate blooming almond orchards took longer than usual to emerge from their hives due to chilly temperatures, wind and rain. Since the bees weren’t out gathering nectar and pollen for nourishment, the 71-year-old beekeeper provided sustenance for them.


