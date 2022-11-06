TWITTER THE FUTURE

The Twitter logo is seen on a cell phone, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. While amount of chaos is expected after a corporate takeover, as are layoffs and firings, Elon Musk’s murky plans for Twitter — especially its content moderation, misinformation and hate speech policies — are raising alarms about where one of the world’s most high-profile information ecosystems is headed. 

 AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The discourse was never all that civil on Twitter. The loudest voices have often drowned out softer, more nuanced takes. After all, it's much easier to rage-tweet at a perceived enemy than to seek common ground, whether the argument is about transgender kids or baseball.

In the chaos that has enveloped Twitter the platform — and Twitter the company — since Elon Musk took over, it has become clear this isn't changing anytime soon. In fact, it's likely to get much worse before it gets better — if it gets better at all.


