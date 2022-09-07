Biden-Drilling

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2015 photo, a pump jack for pulling oil from the ground is seen near New Town, N.D. The Biden administration has reached a legal settlement requiring officials to re-examine potential climate damages from oil and gas leases in Montana and North Dakota that were put up for sale under the Trump administration. The settlement involves public lands totaling 91 square miles. It was detailed in documents filed Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 in U.S. District Court in Montana. 

 AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File

BILLINGS, Mont. — The Biden administration reached a legal settlement Tuesday that requires the government to reexamine potential climate damages from oil and gas leases put up for sale under the Trump administration on government land in Montana and North Dakota.

Similar deals have been reached in recent weeks for lease sales covering thousands of square miles public lands under the Trump and Obama administrations in Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

