APTOPIX Trump Legal Troubles

Michael Cohen leaves the District Attorney's office after testifying before a grand jury in New York, Monday, March 13, 2023.

 AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen testified Monday before a Manhattan grand jury investigating hush money payments made on the former president's behalf.

A Trump loyalist turned adversary, Cohen spent around three hours answering questions in the secret proceeding. He is scheduled to return again for more testimony Wednesday, his lawyer said as the pair emerged from the courthouse.


