DENVER (AP) — A year after the most destructive wildfire in the state's history scorched nearly 1,100 homes, Colorado lawmakers are considering joining other Western states by adopting artificial intelligence in the hopes of detecting blazes before they burn out of control.

A proposal that legislators will discuss in a hearing Thursday would create a $2 million pilot program to station cameras on mountaintops in high-risk locations. An artificial intelligence program developed by a private company would analyze the images from cameras with 10-mile (about 16-kilometer) radiuses with the aim of detecting something that could signal the start of a blaze.


