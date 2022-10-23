Free College Tuition Hourly Workers

Daniella Malave works on her laptop at a coffee shop in Sea Girt, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. While working full time for Chipotle, Malave completed two years of community college with annual stipends of $5,250 from the restaurant chain. After that, she enrolled in the company’s free online college program, through which she earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Wilmington University in 2020. 

 AP Photo/Seth Wenig

NEW YORK (AP) — When Daniella Malave started working for Chipotle at 17, the main benefit she was seeking was free food. As it turned out, she also got a free college education.

While working full time for the chain, Malave completed two years of community college with annual stipends of $5,250 from Chipotle. After that, she enrolled in the company's free online college program, through which she earned a bachelor's degree in business management from Wilmington University in 2020.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.