APTOPIX Cargo Ship Fatal Fire

Emergency personnel battle against a fire aboard the Italian-flagged Grande Costa d'Avorio cargo ship at the Port of Newark, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Newark, N.J. The cargo ship burned for a third day Friday at the port after a fire that claimed the lives of two Newark firefighters Augusto "Augie" Acabou and Wayne "Bear" Brooks Jr. , and exposed gaps in the ability of fire crews to respond to emergencies on hulking container ships.

 AP Photo/John Minchillo

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Fire crews on Saturday continued to battle flames that have smoldered inside a cargo ship docked at the East Coast's biggest port, days after the blaze claimed the lives of two New Jersey firefighters and injured five others.

Newark firefighters Augusto "Augie" Acabou and Wayne "Bear" Brooks Jr. were killed in the Wednesday night fire aboard the Grande Costa d'Avorio, an Italian-flagged vessel carrying thousands of vehicles and other goods that was at port in Newark.


