Election 2022 Senate Nevada

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks during a campaign stop at the Nevada State AFL-CIO offices in Henderson, Nev., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Masto is running against Republican candidate Adam Laxalt. 

 Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden's agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto's victory in Nevada gave Democrats the 50 seats they needed to keep the Senate. Her win reflects the surprising strength of Democrats across the U.S. this election year. Seeking reelection in an economically challenged state that has some of the highest gas prices in the nation, Cortez Masto was considered the Senate's most vulnerable member, adding to the frustration of Republicans who were confident she could be defeated.


