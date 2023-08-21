African Safari Death Dentist

The son, left, and daughter, back right, of Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into federal court for the afternoon session of the trial, July 13, 2022, in Denver. Rudolph, a wealthy dentist convicted of killing his wife during an African safari so he could be with his girlfriend, is expected to be sentenced to life in prison Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, for a murder prosecutors say capped off a lifetime “spent seeking domination and control over others through wealth and power.” The couple's two adult children, Julian and AnaBianca Rudolph, have so far opted not to to speak publicly about the death.

 AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

DENVER (AP) — A wealthy dentist convicted of killing his wife at the end of an African safari in Zambia is expected to be sentenced to life in prison Monday for a murder prosecutors say capped off a lifetime "spent seeking domination and control over others through wealth and power."

At a hearing underway in a Denver federal court, U.S. government prosecutors are also seeking to get an estimated $25 million in restitution, seized property and fines from Larry Rudolph. He was also found guilty in federal court last year for mail fraud for cashing in nearly $5 million in insurance policies for his wife, Bianca Rudolph.


