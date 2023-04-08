California Drought Refilled Reservoirs

A car crosses Enterprise Bridge over Lake Oroville’s dry banks on May 23, 2021, left, and the same location on March 26, 2023, in Butte County, Calif.

 AP Photo/Noah Berger

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — Water levels fell so low in key reservoirs during the depth of California’s drought that boat docks sat on dry, cracked land and cars drove into the center of what should have been Folsom Lake.

Those scenes are no more after a series of powerful storms dumped record amounts of rain and snow across California, replenishing reservoirs and bringing an end — mostly — to the state’s three-year drought.


