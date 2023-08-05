Trump Capitol Riot

Special counsel Jack Smith speaks about an indictment of former President Donald Trump at a Department of Justice office in Washington.

 AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Donald Trump for years has promoted baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. In truth, Trump was the one who tried to steal the election, federal prosecutors said Tuesday in a sprawling indictment that paints the former president as desperate to cling to power he knew had been stripped away by voters.

The Justice Department indictment accuses Trump of brazenly conspiring with allies to spread falsehoods and concoct schemes intended to overturn his election loss to President Joe Biden as his legal challenges floundered in court.


