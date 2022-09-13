Lithium Mine Snail Petition

This photo provided by Lynne Buckner shows a Kings River pryg, a springsnail found in 13 isolated springs around Thacker Pass, 200 miles northeast of Reno, Nev., on April 7, 2022. Conservationists are seeking Endangered Species Act protection of the tiny snail half the size of a pea that’s known to exist only in high-desert springs near a huge lithium mine planned along the Nevada-Oregon line. 

 Lynne Buckner via AP

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists are seeking Endangered Species Act protection for a tiny snail half the size of a pea that is known to exist only in high-desert springs near a huge lithium mine planned in Nevada along the Oregon state line.

The Western Watersheds Project filed the listing petition last week with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for the Kings River pyrg, a springsnail found in 13 isolated springs around Thacker Pass 200 miles (321 kilometers) northeast of Reno.

Recommended for you