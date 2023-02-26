State Republican Parties

Candidate for the Colorado Republican Party chair position Tina Peters speaks during a debate sponsored by the Republican Women of Weld, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Hudson, Colo. 

 AP Photo/David Zalubowski

PARKER, Colo — In a basement event space in the Denver suburb of Parker, Tina Peters surveyed a crowd of Colorado Republicans last week and made an unusual pitch for why she should become chair of their beleaguered party: "There's no way a jury of 12 people is going to put me in prison."

Peters was referring to her upcoming trial on seven felony charges related to her role in allegedly accessing confidential voting machine data while she was clerk in western Colorado's Mesa County. The incident made her a hero to election conspiracy theorists but unpopular with all but her party's hardest-core voters.


