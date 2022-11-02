WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve pumped up its benchmark interest rate Wednesday by three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time to fight high inflation but hinted that it could soon reduce the size of its rate hikes.

The Fed's move raised its key short-term rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, its highest level in 15 years. It was the central bank's sixth rate hike this year — a streak that has made mortgages and other consumer and business loans increasingly expensive and heightened the risk of a recession.


