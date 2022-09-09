Arizona Filming Police

FILE - Phoenix Police stand in front of police headquarters on May 30, 2020, in Phoenix, waiting for protesters marching to protest the death of George Floyd. A controversial Arizona law restricting how the public can film police is facing its first legal challenge with a lawsuit filed by the ACLU. The group's Arizona chapter, joined by several Arizona news organizations, filed a petition Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in federal court to stop the law. 

 AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge on Friday blocked enforcement of a new Arizona law restricting how the public and journalists can film police, agreeing with the American Civil Liberties Union and multiple media organizations who argued it violated the First Amendment.

U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi issued a preliminary injunction that stops the law from being enforced when it is set to take effect on Sept. 24. The quick decision came after Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and the prosecutor and sheriff's office in Maricopa County told the judge they did not plan to defend the law. They were named as defendants in the lawsuit filed last month.

