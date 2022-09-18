Alaska Coastal Flooding

Two men walk through rushing water on Front Street, just a half block from the Bering Sea, in Nome, Alaska, on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Much of Alaska's western coast could see flooding and high winds as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok moved into the Bering Sea region. The National Weather Service says some locations could experience the worst coastal flooding in 50 years.

 AP Photo/Peggy Fagerstrom

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Floodwaters were receding in parts of western Alaska battered by the worst storm in a half century, leaving behind debris flung by powerful Bering Sea waves into beaches and seaside communities.

The remnants of Typhoon Merbok were weakening Sunday as the storm system moved north from the Bering Strait into the Chukchi Sea on Alaska's northwest coast, where it still threatens smaller communities, said National Weather Service meteorologist Kaitlyn Lardeo.

