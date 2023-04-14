Florida Flooding Explainer

James Richard and Katherine Arroyo trudge through the water in Hollywood, Fla.

 Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Fort Lauderdale’s airport reopened Friday morning, two days after an unprecedented deluge left planes and travelers stranded, as residents in the city’s hardest hit neighborhoods began the slow process of cleaning up the mess left behind.

Officials at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport completed final inspections after sunrise Friday and resumed operations at 9 a.m.


