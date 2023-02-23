Election 2020 Arizona

FILE - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich speaks at a news conference in Phoenix, on Jan. 7, 2020. Brnovich suppressed findings by his investigators who concluded there was no basis for allegations that the 2020 election was marred by widespread fraud. That's according to documents released Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, by his successor, Kris Mayes.

 AP Photo/Bob Christie, File

PHOENIX — Arizona's former attorney general suppressed findings by his investigators who concluded there was no basis for allegations that the 2020 election was marred by widespread fraud, according to documents released Wednesday by his successor.

Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes, who took office last month, said the records show the 2020 election "was conducted fairly and accurately by election officials."


