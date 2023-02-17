Voting Machines Defamation Lawsuit

FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios, on Nov. 28, 2018, in New York. Attorneys for the cable news giant argued in a counterclaim unsealed, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, that a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems over the network’s coverage of the 2020 presidential election is an assault on the First Amendment.

 AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

WILMINGTON, Del. — Hosts at Fox News had serious concerns about allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election being made by guests who were allies of former President Donald Trump, according to court filings in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network.

"Sidney Powell is lying," about having evidence for election fraud, Tucker Carlson told a producer about the attorney on Nov. 16, 2020, according to an excerpt from an exhibit that remains under seal.


