Election 2024 RNC Chair

FILE - Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel arrives on stage before House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks at an event on Nov. 9, 2022, in Washington. The race for RNC chair will be decided on Jan. 27, 2023, by secret ballot as Republican officials from all 50 states gather in Southern California. McDaniel is fighting for reelection against rival Harmeet Dhillon, one of former President Donald Trump's attorneys. 

 AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel won her bid Friday to lead the GOP for two more years, prevailing in an election that highlighted fierce internal divisions that threaten to plague the party into the next presidential season.

McDaniel, whom Donald Trump tapped as RNC chair in 2016, won on the the secret ballot, 111 to 51, over Harmeet Dhillon, a California lawyer. The high-profile election played out inside a resort on the Southern California coast as the RNC's 168 voting members – activists and elected officials from all 50 states – gathered for their annual winter meeting.


