Election 2022 Governor Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the crowd during a campaign rally in his quest for reelection in Oviedo, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

 Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are eyeing major gains in Tuesday's elections and appealing to supporters over the final weekend of the 2022 campaign to punish Democrats for high inflation and crime rates that have risen in parts of the country. Top Democrats, including President Joe Biden and his party's two most recent White House predecessors, said the prospect of GOP victories could undermine the very future of American democracy.

More than 39 million people have already voted in an election that will decide control of Congress and key governorships. Biden was campaigning in suburban New York on Sunday evening, a day after former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton made closing cases to voters.


