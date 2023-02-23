A gunman accused of killing a woman in the Orlando area returned to the same neighborhood hours later and shot four more people, killing a journalist covering the original shooting and a 9-year-old child, Florida police said.

Spectrum News 13 identified the slain reporter Thursday as Dylan Lyons. Photographer Jesse Walden was also wounded.


