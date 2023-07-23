Long Island Serial Killings Witness

Authorities search the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Massapequa Park, As new details emerge about how police finally caught the alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer, they've also raised questions about whether investigators adequately pursued a key lead that may have helped solve the case sooner.

 AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

NEW YORK (AP) — In the winter of 2010, shortly after police discovered the remains of his roommate and three other women buried on a remote stretch of Long Island shoreline, Dave Schaller provided detectives with a description of the person he believed to be the killer.

More crucially, Schaller told them about his truck.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.