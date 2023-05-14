Underwater Record

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, diving explorer and medical researcher Dr. Joseph Dituri peers out of a large porthole, Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Jules' Undersea Lodge positioned at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep lagoon in Key Largo, Fla. On Saturday, Dituri broke a record for the longest time living underwater at ambient pressure, his 74th day of a planned 100-day mission living submerged in the Florida Keys. The previous underwater habitation record of 73 days, two hours and 34 minutes was set by two professors from Tennessee in 2014 at the same location. Dituri's underwater mission, dubbed Project Neptune 100, was organized by the Marine Resources Development Foundation and combines medical and ocean research along with educational outreach.

 Frazier Nivens/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A university professor broke a record for the longest time living underwater without depressurization this weekend at a Florida Keys lodge for scuba divers.

Joseph Dituri's 74th day residing in Jules' Undersea Lodge, situated at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep lagoon in Key Largo, wasn't much different than his previous days there since he submerged March 1.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.